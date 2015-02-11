Wall Street watchdog taps SEC official to head new data review unit

(Reuters) - The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has hired a U.S. regulatory official and data expert to head a new office that will focus on improving the Wall Street watchdog’s review of information it collects from brokerage firms, FINRA said on Wednesday.

Erozan Kurtas, now assistant head of a data analytics unit at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, will join FINRA on Feb. 23, the industry-funded watchdog said. In his newly created role, Kurtas will work with several FINRA units that collectively oversee sales practices, potential market risks and regulatory issues, to help refine the data they collect.

The move comes as FINRA is gearing up to develop a controversial, mammoth data collection system to ramp up its oversight of the securities industry. The plan, known as the Comprehensive Automated Risk Data System, or CARDS, has caused a stir on Wall Street since FINRA unveiled it in late 2013.

The securities industry has been fighting the plan, which would require SEC approval. CARDS, as proposed, is not necessary for FINRA to protect investors and would also encroach on investors’ privacy, said the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, which represents the largest U.S. securities brokerages, in a letter to FINRA last year.

Kurtas developed revolutionary software at the SEC that empowered the agency to analyze large amounts of trading data to detect insider trading and other misconduct, FINRA said. He has a doctorate in electrical and computer engineering from Northeastern University and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University. Kurtas, who could not immediately be reached for comment, holds 20 patents related to algorithms and statistical techniques, FINRA said.