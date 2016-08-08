FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Deutsche Bank to pay $12.5 million fine for mishandling squawk box information
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
August 8, 2016 / 3:36 PM / a year ago

Deutsche Bank to pay $12.5 million fine for mishandling squawk box information

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A logo of a branch of Germany's Deutsche Bank is seen in Cologne, Germany, July 18, 2016.Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo - RTSK2KV

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority fined Deutsche Bank Securities Inc $12.5 million on Monday for its failure to supervise which employees had access to confidential information broadcast over internal "squawk box" speakers.

The bank's internal policies failed to ensure that sensitive information meant only for research and trading employees was not also heard by private client services employees, including brokers and financial advisers, according to a FINRA statement.

FINRA did not say any brokers had misused the confidential information, which could include news about major client trades that could affect stock prices. But the watchdog accused the bank of ignoring warnings from its own compliance department that its policies and supervisors did not adequately control who heard the "squawks," according to the settlement.

Deutsche Bank spokeswoman Amanda Williams declined to comment.

The bank did not admit or deny the charges, which applied to a period spanning 2008 to 2014. In addition to paying the fine, Deutsche agreed to implement stricter supervision of employees and written procedures to protect nonpublic information from being shared on squawk boxes.

This is the largest fine the Wall Street watchdog has handed down in a squawk box case. The last large fine levied to a bank in a similar matter occurred in 2009 when Merrill Lynch paid $7 million to resolve issues related to several brokers and traders who misused squawks to generate illegal profits.

Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.