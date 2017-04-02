FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Fire engulfs Dubai tower in city's Downtown district
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 2, 2017 / 8:55 AM / 5 months ago

Fire engulfs Dubai tower in city's Downtown district

A fire is seen at a tower under construction in Dubai's Downtown district, United Arab Emirates April 2, 2017. Government of Dubai Media Office/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Firefighters brought a fire under control at a tower being built in Dubai's Downtown district, authorities said on Sunday, the latest in a spate of fires to hit tall buildings in the emirate.

The blaze, which started in the early hours of Sunday morning and sent flames and black smoke into the air, engulfed Address Residences Fountain Views, a 60-storey tower being developed by Emaar Properties.

Roads around the building, located in an area popular with shoppers and tourists, were closed as firefighters tackled the blaze. The Dubai Media Office Twitter account said later that the fire was under control, with cooling operations underway and no injuries reported.

It is the second fire to hit an Emaar building after the developer's Address Downtown hotel was gutted by a blaze on New Year's Eve 2015. That building, which is due to reopen before the end of 2017, is located close to Fountain Views.

Emaar did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Several tall buildings, including residential compounds and hotels, have been hit by fire in Dubai over the past two years or so. The spate of blazes has prompted the authorities to tighten safety regulations on new buildings.

Reporting by Tom Arnold; Additional reporting by Alex Cornwell; Editing by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.