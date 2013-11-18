FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fire injures three at Tennessee oil storage facility: reports
November 18, 2013 / 7:50 PM / 4 years ago

Fire injures three at Tennessee oil storage facility: reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Fire broke out on Monday at an oil storage facility in Shelbyville, Tennessee, injuring three people, local media reports and the city’s fire department said.

Units from the Shelbyville fire department and Bedford County were still responding to the fire on Monday afternoon. The fire has been raging for two or three hours at the facility, which is operated by Southern Energy Company, a trucking company that employs 10 truck drivers, according to its website.

Local media reports said residents within a half-mile radius of the facility were evacuated on Monday morning after the oil tanks exploded.

This is the latest in a series of oil-related accidents and comes at the heels of a fire that broke out Friday at Chevron Corp.’s 330,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Pascagoula, Mississippi and killed one worker.

Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Alden Bentley

