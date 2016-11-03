The FireEye logo is seen outside the company's offices in Milpitas, California, December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc (FEYE.O) reported a 12.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, topping both its own and analysts' estimates, helped by strong demand for its cloud-based products.

FireEye's shares were up nearly 14 percent in after-hours trading on Thursday.

The company said billings, a closely watched indicator of future business, rose 2.3 percent to $215.4 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

That came in above analysts average estimate of $206.2 million, according to research firm FactSet StreetAccount.

FireEye, which provides web, email and malware security to businesses and governments, said revenue rose to $186.4 million in the quarter from $165.6 million a year earlier.

Analysts' on average had expected revenue of $182.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

FireEye is moving to a software-as-a-service based model (SaaS) from its traditional business that centered around the sale of physical boxes.

Revenue from the subscription and services business jumped 35.1 percent to $142.6 million in the quarter.

The company also marginally lowered the top end of its revenue forecast for the full year. It now expects $716-$722 million, compared with its prior forecast of $716-$728 million.

The company had lowered its revenue expectations in the last two quarters.

Cybersecurity spending has been more cautious this year as the threat and size of cyber attacks have diminished in comparison to those seen over the last two years, which were marked by massive attacks such as the one on Sony Pictures Entertainment (6758.T).

Rival Fortinet Inc (FTNT.O) lowered its revenue and earnings forecast earlier this month as its customers continued to delay purchases.

Net loss attributable to FireEye shareholders narrowed to $123.4 million, or 75 cents per share, in the third quarter from $135.5 million, or 88 cents per share.

Excluding items, it lost 18 cents per share.

Up to Thursday's close of $11.01, the company's shares had fallen 46.9 percent this year.

(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)