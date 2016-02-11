FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FireEye CEO sees slowing growth in 2016 cyber security spending
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
February 11, 2016 / 9:40 PM / 2 years ago

FireEye CEO sees slowing growth in 2016 cyber security spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dave DeWalt in Pasadena, California July 24, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

(Reuters) - FireEye Inc Chief Executive Dave DeWalt said on Thursday he sees cyber security spending growing at a reduced rate this year after posting strong gains in 2015 amid a spate of high-profile cyber attacks.

He said the industry’s sales were boosted last year by “emergency spending” following major breaches that prompted some businesses to place massive orders for cyber security technology.

“Now I see a much more normalized spending environment,” he said in an interview ahead of the company’s quarterly earnings call with analysts.

Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.