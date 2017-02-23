Symantec sought to buy FireEye, talks end with no deal: sources

(Reuters) - Security software provider Symantec Corp held talks to acquire FireEye Inc about six months ago, but is not currently pursuing a deal with the cyber security company, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The two companies could not reach a deal because of disagreements over price, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the negotiations were confidential. Symantec and FireEye declined to comment.

Shares of FireEye had jumped earlier on Thursday after financial blog Zero Hedge published an article based on anonymous sources stating that Symantec's LifeLock unit was willing to offer $16 per share for FireEye.

FireEye shares were up 2 percent in late morning trading in New York on Thursday, giving the company a market capitalization of close to $2 billion.