Marathon Petroleum extends director deadline amid Elliott pressure
Marathon Petroleum Corp. extended its board director nomination deadline on Friday amid break-up pressure from hedge fund Elliott Management LP.
HONG KONG First Capital Securities Co Ltd (002797.SZ) plans to acquire JPMorgan Chase & Co's (JPM.N) minority stake in a Chinese joint venture, in what would be the first departure by a prominent global investment bank from China's securities sector.
The Shenzhen-listed securities group said in an exchange filing on Friday that it would buy the 33.3 percent stake in joint venture JP Morgan First Capital Securities Co for 306.8 million yuan ($44.11 million).
JP Morgan First Capital Securities will become First Capital Securities' wholly-owned subsidiary after the transaction, according to the filing.
In October, JPMorgan was in talks to sell out of the joint venture with First Capital Securities.
Investment banks like JPMorgan have taken minority stakes in such securities ventures. But lack of control and limited contribution to total revenue has created some frustration at a time when domestic competition has become more intense.
Almost all leading investment banks, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), UBS Group AG (UBSG.S), Morgan Stanley (MS.N), Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) and Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) have securities ventures with local firms.
(Reporting by Meg Shen. Editing by Jane Merriman)
Marathon Petroleum Corp. extended its board director nomination deadline on Friday amid break-up pressure from hedge fund Elliott Management LP.
Shares in Swiss biopharmaceuticals company Actelion surged more than 8 percent to a record high after Bloomberg reported that talks with French suitor Sanofi were nearing an agreement that could be worth about $275 per share.
ROME Italian Industry Minister Carlo Calenda met Vivendi Chief Executive Officer Arnaud de Puyfontaine in Rome on Friday, a source close to the matter said without providing details.