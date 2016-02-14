FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KeyCorp stock may jump 30 pct on First Niagara purchase: Barron's
February 14, 2016 / 9:01 PM / 2 years ago

KeyCorp stock may jump 30 pct on First Niagara purchase: Barron's

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - KeyCorp’s stock price may jump 30 percent in a year after a banking sector sell-off beat down its shares and the company’s purchase of First Niagara Financial Group could prove more lucrative than expected, Barron’s said.

Investors are ignoring the prospects of Cleveland-based KeyCorp, whose shares are trading at a discount, the publication said in its latest edition.

KeyCorp shares trade at a 13 percent discount to U.S. banks, Barron’s said, citing FactSet, while it has traded on average in-line with the group over the past five years.

Earnings per share are expected to grow 7 percent to $1.15, valuing the stock that closed at $10.49 on Friday at nine times forward earnings, when the five-year average is 11.3 times profit expectations over the 12-month outlook, Barron’s said.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo last week urged federal regulators to block KeyCorp’s plans to acquire First Niagara, saying the merger would impede retail banking competition and cost thousands of jobs upstate.

Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

