First Solar raises full-year profit outlook, shares rise

(Reuters) - First Solar Inc (FSLR.O) increased its full-year earnings forecast as its quarterly profit nearly doubled, helped by higher sales and a fall in operating expenses.

The solar module maker’s shares rose 4 percent in extended trading on Tuesday.

First Solar said it now expects to earn $2.40-$2.80 per share in 2014, up from $2.20-$2.60 it expected earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn $2.49 for the year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Widespread adoption of solar technology led to an increase in demand from utilities, First Solar Chief Executive Jim Hughes said on a post-earnings call on Tuesday.

First Solar has shifted its focus to building solar projects for big U.S. power companies rather than merely selling solar panels. The company now gets about 80 percent of its revenue from selling solar farms to utilities.

Oversupply of panels and a fall in European subsidies led to a steep drop panel prices.

First Solar’s sales jumped 26 percent to $950.2 million in the first quarter ended March 31.

“Some of the revenue that was expected later in the year was ‘pulled into’ first quarter,” Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov said.

The company recognized revenue from its sale of the 139-megawatt Campo Verde project to utility company Southern Co (SO.N), announced last year, in the quarter.

Operating expenses fell 10 percent to $97.4 million.

Net income increased to $112 million, or $1.10 per share, from $59.1 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s shares which have risen almost 50 percent in the last year, closed at $67.45 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.