First Solar rallies as earnings, sales forecast top estimates

(Reuters) - First Solar Inc (FSLR.O) on Tuesday reported sharply higher quarterly sales and earnings and said results for the year would top Wall Street estimates, sending its shares up 8.5 percent.

The company attributed the strong quarterly sales to increased revenue from a project in Nevada and the sale of majority stakes in two other projects in California.

Net income for the second quarter was $94.5 million, or 93 cents per share, compared with $4.5 million, or 4 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 64 percent to $896 million from $544.35 million a year ago.

Analysts were expecting earnings per share of 36 cents, excluding items, on revenue of $751.72, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the full year, First Solar forecast sales of $3.5 billion to $3.6 billion and earnings of $3.30 to $3.60 per share. The estimate includes 16 cents per share related to its ownership interest in 8point3 Energy Partners LP (CAFD.O), a public company that owns solar energy assets developed by First Solar and SunPower Corp (SPWR.O).

Wall Street analysts had been expecting full-year earnings per share of $2.36 and sales of $3.4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First Solar shares rose to $48.30 in extended trade after closing at $44.50 on Nasdaq.