First Solar stock slips after first revenue miss in four quarters

(Reuters) - Solar panel maker First Solar Inc reported its first revenue miss in four quarters, sending its shares down as much as 9 percent in after-market trading.

The company also said on Wednesday it named Chief Financial Officer Mark Widmar as CEO, succeeding James Hughes, who plans to step down effective June 30.

Revenue rose about 81 percent to $848.5 million in the first quarter, largely due to higher revenue from the sale of a large California solar power plant to Southern Co.

But that fell short of analysts’ average estimate of $973.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company reported a net profit of $170.6 million, or $1.66 per share, for the three months ended March 31, compared with a loss of $60.9 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

First Solar raised the lower end of its full-year 2016 earnings per share forecast by 10 cents to $4.10. The company retained the higher end at $4.50.

Analysts on average were expecting $4.30, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First Solar also boosted its full-year gross margin forecast to a range of 18 percent to 19 percent, from 17 percent to 18 percent.

The company named Alexander Bradley, vice president, treasury and project finance, its interim chief financial officer.

Shares of the company were down 4.6 percent at $58.43 in extended trading. They had declined 6 percent this year through Wednesday’s close.