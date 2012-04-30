First Data buys remaining stake in OmniPay

(Reuters) - Credit card processor First Data Corp, a unit of private equity firm KKR (KKR.N), bought the remaining 30 percent stake in payment processor OmniPay from FEXCO.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

First Data has had an equity investment in OmniPay, a provider of card and electronic payment processing services to merchant acquiring banks, since 2002 and took a majority stake in August 2006.

FEXCO users will continue to have uninterrupted access to OmniPay platform, First Data said in a statement.