#Technology News
October 14, 2015 / 9:40 PM / 2 years ago

First Data prices IPO at $16 per share: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Payments processor First Data Corp priced its initial public offering, this year’s biggest, at $16 per share, below its previously indicated range of $18 to $20 per share, according to a person familiar with the matter.

First Data raised $2.56 billion by selling 160 million shares, valuing the company’s equity at $14 billion. Including debt, the company is valued at $35 billion.

The source asked not to be identified because the matter is not yet public. First Data declined to comment.

Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
