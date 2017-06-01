FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
West Face declares stake in Britain's FirstGroup
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
June 1, 2017 / 1:32 PM / 3 months ago

West Face declares stake in Britain's FirstGroup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Canadian activist investor West Face Capital on Thursday disclosed a 5 percent stake in FirstGroup (FGP.L) after the British transport company's shares fell more than 5 percent.

FirstGroup on Thursday reported a 23 percent rise in annual profit, helped by better performance from its U.S. business, but a cautious outlook and a decision not to pay a dividend sent its shares into retreat.

Toronto-based West Face has previously taken stakes in companies such as Maple Leaf Foods (MFI.TO) and SNC-Lavalin Group (SNC.TO).

Reporting by Simon Jessop and Maiya Keidan; Editing by David Goodman

