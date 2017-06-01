West Face declares stake in Britain's FirstGroup

LONDON (Reuters) - Canadian activist investor West Face Capital on Thursday disclosed a 5 percent stake in FirstGroup (FGP.L) after the British transport company's shares fell more than 5 percent.

FirstGroup on Thursday reported a 23 percent rise in annual profit, helped by better performance from its U.S. business, but a cautious outlook and a decision not to pay a dividend sent its shares into retreat.

Toronto-based West Face has previously taken stakes in companies such as Maple Leaf Foods (MFI.TO) and SNC-Lavalin Group (SNC.TO).