First Solar to build 20 MW Maryland solar project
March 14, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 6 years

First Solar to build 20 MW Maryland solar project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - First Solar Inc (FSLR.O) said it will build a 20-megawatt solar power project in Maryland which will sell electricity and renewable energy credits to a unit of FirstEnergy Corp (FE.N).

Construction at the Hagerstown-based project will start in the second quarter and be completed in the fourth quarter, providing 125 jobs, the company said.

The project, in which First Solar has a 100 percent stake, will use the company’s photovoltaic modules to power about 2,700 Maryland homes.

First Solar shares were up 2 percent in premarket trade. They had closed at $27.32 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

