First Solar won't spin off solar assets, stock drops

(Reuters) - First Solar Inc (FSLR.O) will not spin off its solar power plants into a separate, publicly traded entity as some of its competitors have done, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The company’s shares slid more than 6 percent after CEO Jim Hughes announced the decision on a conference call to discuss First Solar’s third-quarter earnings.

Several solar players, including SunEdison SUNE.N and NRG Energy (NRG.N), have bundled up solar assets and spun them off into vehicles known as ‘yield cos.’

These instruments own and operate solar assets that have long-term power contracts with utilities. That guarantees stable cash flows that are then paid out as dividends to investors or reinvested into new plants by the parent company.

“We do not feel that we are missing either gross margin opportunities or market share capture opportunities because we do not have a yield co today,” Hughes told analysts on the call.

First Solar manufactures solar panels and also builds solar power plants, many of which it sells to power producers. The company will retain ownership of some of those projects even without a yield co, Hughes said.

Also on the call, Hughes said First Solar had begun restarting several lines at its Malaysia solar panel factory and could increase production capacity by 46 percent next year. Demand for solar panels is poised to rise ahead of the expiration of a critical U.S. tax credit for solar projects at the end of 2016, and First Solar wants to be prepared to capture that demand, Hughes said.

First Solar, which is based in Tempe, Arizona, reported a quarterly profit of $88.4 million or 87 cents per share, compared with $195 million, or $1.94 per share, a year ago.

Excluding a one-time tax benefit, First Solar earned 61 cents a share. Analysts, on average, had been expecting earnings of 64 cents per share, excluding one-time items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue was $889.3 million. Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.049 billion.

First Solar shares were trading at $52.77 in extended trade after closing at $56.41 on the Nasdaq.