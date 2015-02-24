FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
First Solar sees lower results as it pursues spin off
February 24, 2015 / 9:22 PM / 3 years ago

First Solar sees lower results as it pursues spin off

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. solar company First Solar Inc (FSLR.O) on Tuesday reported sharply higher quarterly earnings in part due to the sale of a large California solar power plant to Southern Co (SO.N).

But the company warned that results would lag expectations in the first quarter as it prepares to spin off some assets into a publicly traded vehicle.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $191 million, or $1.89 per share, compared with $65.2 million, or 64 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 31 percent from a year ago to $1.01 billion.

Analysts, on average, had been expecting earnings of 76 cents a share and revenue of $1.283 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the first quarter, First Solar forecast sales of $550 million to $650 million and a loss of 25 cents to 35 cents a share.

The outlook is below the $924.48 million in sales and 80 cents a share in earnings Wall Street was expecting. In a statement, the company said results would be lower than prior periods because of the completion of two major projects and the retention of some projects on the company’s balance sheet.

On Monday, First Solar and SunPower (SPWR.O) said they were in talks to bundle and spin off some of their power plant assets into a vehicle known as a ‘yield co’, which earns money through long-term contracts with utilities.

First Solar shares rose more than 10 percent on Tuesday to close at $54.70 on the Nasdaq.

Reporting By Nichola Groom; Editing by David Gregorio and Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
