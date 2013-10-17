FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to speak on Thursday about path ahead on fiscal issues
#Politics
October 17, 2013

Obama to speak on Thursday about path ahead on fiscal issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will deliver a statement on Thursday at 10:35 a.m. about the need for Democrats and Republicans to work together on fiscal issues following the 11th hour deal in Congress that ended a 16-day government shutdown and averted a debt default.

“I’ll have more to say about this tomorrow, and I’ve got some thoughts about how we can move forward in the remainder of the year, stay focused on the job at hand,” Obama said on Wednesday, after the Senate approved the deal.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; editing by Jackie Frank

