Obama 'cliff' offer is flawed but positive - Boehner aides

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Aides to House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Monday the latest White House offer on resolving the fiscal cliff impasse is flawed but moves negotiations in a positive direction.

“Any movement away from the unrealistic offers the president has made previously is a step in the right direction, but a proposal that includes $1.3 trillion in revenue for only $930 billion in spending cuts cannot be considered balanced,” said Brendan Buck, a Boehner spokesman.

“We hope to continue discussions with the president so we can reach an agreement that is truly balanced and begins to solve our spending problem,” Buck said.