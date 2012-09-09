FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Haier mounting takeover for NZ's F&P Appliances
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 9, 2012 / 10:15 PM / in 5 years

China's Haier mounting takeover for NZ's F&P Appliances

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Household appliances await delivery outside a department store in Shanghai September 28, 2002. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand kitchen and laundry appliance maker Fisher and Paykel Appliances Ltd FPA.NZ said it has received a takeover approach from its largest shareholder, China’s Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd (1169.HK).

Fisher and Paykel, New Zealand’s biggest appliance manufacturer, said it had been advised by Haier, which owns 20 percent of the company, that it would approach three of Fisher and Paykel’s largest shareholders over the weekend about a possible takeover.

It said it had yet to receive an offer from Haier, adding that the Chinese firm had indicated that any potential cash offer would represent a premium to F&P Appliances’ current share price.

Shares in F&P Appliances closed at $0.750 on Friday, its highest since September 2009 and valuing the company at around NZ$540 million ($437.70 million). Shares were indicated to open higher on Monday.

Known for its double-door dishwashers and smart washing machines, F&P Appliances has moved most of its manufacturing to low cost Mexico and Thailand. It also has a consumer finance business.

Last month, it announced a surge in net profits for the first four months of the year and said it would resume dividend payments this year.

It expects full year operations earnings of NZ$70 million-NZ$78 million before taxes for the current year.

($1 = 1.2337 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

This story was refiled to remove extraneous words in the second paragaraph

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.