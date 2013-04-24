U.S. loans kept flowing to troubled carmaker Fisker: document

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Department of Energy continued to provide funds to Fisker Automotive even after the company failed to meet key production benchmarks in early 2011, according to a document released at a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

The document from the energy agency showed Fisker was given $32 million even after the “green” carmaker failed to launch its Karma electric vehicle in February 2011 as planned.

The document was provided to reporters during a House Oversight Committee hearing on the government’s loans to the troubled carmaker.