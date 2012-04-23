Fission takes out Pitchstone in uranium play

TORONTO (Reuters) - Fission Energy Corp FIS.V said on Monday it has reached a friendly takeover deal with rival Pitchstone Exploration Ltd PXP.V that gives Fission access to Pitchstone’s numerous exploration projects in Canada’s uranium-rich Athabasca Basin.

The all-stock deal, which values Pitchstone at about C$5.8 million ($5.86 million), sent shares of Pitchstone soaring. They closed 31.58 percent higher at 12.5 Canadian cents on the TSX Venture Exchange. Fission’s stock slid 3.3 percent to 58 Canadian cents amid a broad sell-off of mining shares.

“This gives Fission a very good toehold in the basin,” David Talbot of Dundee Capital Markets wrote in a note to clients. “Should the Korean or Chinese utilities move in, there are more projects and opportunities to be found with Fission than perhaps some of its peers.”

Uranium is used to fuel nuclear reactors. Planned new power plants in China, South Korea, India and Russia are expected to put pressure on the uranium market in the mid to long term.

The takeover also gives Fission a closer relationship with Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) (RIO.L), which has a joint-venture investment in Pitchstone’s assets in Namibia. Fission’s Waterbury Lake uranium project in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan is located next to Rio’s Roughrider deposit.

“We can get to know how (Rio Tinto) think a little bit,” said Fission Chief Executive Devinder Randhawa of the strategy behind the deal. “And it won’t hurt our relationship as we develop Waterbury next door to them.”

Fission will give 0.2145 common shares for each common share of Pitchstone. The British Columbia-based exploration company will issue some 9.7 million shares to complete the transaction.

The boards of directors of both companies have recommended the deal. Fission said it has entered lock-up agreements with directors and officers of Pitchstone, representing about 19 percent of outstanding shares.

($1=$0.99 Canadian)