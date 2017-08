The ticker symbol for Fitbit is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) February 23, 2016.

(Reuters) - Fitbit Inc forecast lower-than-expected revenue for the current quarter, underscoring the wearable device maker's struggles with waning demand for its fitness tracking bands in a maturing market.

The company said it expects revenue of between $270 million to $290 million for the first quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $307.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.