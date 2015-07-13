Fitch retracts report on Digital Realty buying Telx

(Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Monday retracted a rating report on Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR.N) that said the company had bought privately owned data center peer Telx Group Inc.

The ratings agency said the release was inadvertently issued earlier in the day. (bit.ly/1M2gGPY)

Daniel Noonan, a Fitch spokesman, declined to comment beyond the release.

Digital Realty was not immediately available for comment. Telx declined to comment.

Digital Realty, a data center REIT, has not made any statement on buying Telx.

Sources told Reuters in June that Digital Realty was working on a bid to acquire Telx for more than $2 billion.