FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fitch may upgrade Nokia debt rating after Microsoft deal
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 4, 2013 / 11:30 AM / 4 years ago

Fitch may upgrade Nokia debt rating after Microsoft deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The flagship store of Finnish mobile phone manufacturer Nokia is pictured in Helsinki September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Sari Gustafsson/Lehtikuva

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Credit rating agency Fitch said it may upgrade Nokia’s speculative-grade debt rating after the company announced the sale of its handset business to Microsoft.

Fitch Ratings said it placed Nokia’s senior unsecured ratings of “BB-” on “Ratings Watch Positive” because of an expected improvement in its finances following the 5.4 billion euro ($7.2 billion) deal announced on Tuesday.

Nokia has been struggling to reverse a decline in its cash position and fall in market share. In August, Fitch reaffirmed its “BB-” rating but said its long-term issuer default rating was negative, citing a lack of visibility in the devices and services (D&S) business.

“The sale of the D&S business brings to a close a period of extreme stress in the credit profile of the handset industry’s former leading manufacturer,” Fitch said in a statement.

Fitch said Nokia’s remaining operations, including Nokia Solutions & Networks, a previous venture with Siemens which it bought out in early July, as well as a patent portfolio and navigation business, would hold strong capital and a significant net cash position.

The agency said a closure of the Microsoft deal would likely lead, at a minimum, to an affirmation of the current ratings at “BB-” with a stable outlook or a potential one-notch upgrade. One notch up from “BB-” would be “BB”, still speculative grade.

($1 = 0.7601 euros)

Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.