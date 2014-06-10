Five Below names Walmart.com CEO as president

(Reuters) - Five Below Inc named Walmart.com’s chief executive, Joel Anderson, as the teen discount retailer’s president.

Anderson will lead the company’s merchandising, stores and marketing, Five Below said, while also naming Eric Specter as its chief administrative officer.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Monday that Anderson, CEO of the company’s U.S. website since 2011, was leaving to join another company.

Anderson will join Five Below in July.