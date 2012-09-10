Five Below posts lower quarterly profit

(Reuters) - Specialty value retailer Five Below Inc (FIVE.O) posted a lower quarterly profit on higher interest expense and a loss on debt extinguishment.

The company, which sells accessories, beauty products, home decor items and toys to teen and pre-teen customers at $5 or below, recorded a profit of $1.2 million for the second quarter, down from $2.2 million a year earlier.

(The first paragraph of this story has been corrected to say profit fell on higher expenses, not because of fewer customers)