Flagstar posts third-quarter profit on higher loan sale income

(Reuters) - Flagstar Bancorp (FBC.N) said it swung to a third-quarter profit from a loss a year earlier, as loan sale income rose 57 percent and mortgage originations increased 16 percent.

The Troy, Michigan-based lender, which is currently fighting a lawsuit by bond insurer Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO.N) over mortgage-backed securities, posted net income of $79.7 million, or $1.36 per share, from a loss of $14.2 million, or 26 cents a share, a year earlier.

Provisions for loan losses rose 6.3 percent to $305 million.

Flagstar said originated mortgage loans in the quarter went up to $14.5 billion, from $12.5 billion a year earlier.

Flagstar is one of the first lenders to go to trial over claims that it misrepresented loans pooled into mortgage-backed offerings.

The midwestern regional bank was sued in 2011 by Assured, which had guaranteed $900 million of securities and was on the hook to pay investors when the investment plummeted in value in the housing market meltdown.

Separately Flagstar said on Tuesday that it had entered into a consent order with federal regulators after a bureau within the U.S. Department of the Treasury had examined Flagstar’s operations for several months in late 2011 and early 2012.

Under the consent order, Flagstar will change a variety of plans, policies and procedures related to, among other things, regulatory capital, enterprise risk management and liquidity, which federal regulators will have to sign off on.

Michael Tierney, the bank’s president, said the changes will have no impact on customers.