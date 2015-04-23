FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sarao canceled 99 percent of orders: CFTC civil complaint
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 23, 2015 / 7:12 PM / 2 years ago

Sarao canceled 99 percent of orders: CFTC civil complaint

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Navinder Singh Sarao, the futures trader charged with market manipulation that contributed to the May 2010 Wall Street “flash crash,” was canceling more than 99 percent of his orders on days examined by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, according to civil-case documents filed with the U.S. District Court of Northern District of Illinois.

The CFTC asked Terrence Hendershott, a professor at University of California-Berkeley, to examine Sarao’s activities to determine whether they had a legitimate business purpose.

The days he examined showed that Sarao canceled more than 99 percent of the orders that he submitted through his algorithm, whereas other traders with orders larger than 200 lots canceled only 48 percent of the time.

They also found that Sarao modified his orders, on average, 161 times, compared with an average 0.1 modification for other traders’ orders.

Hendershott declined comment when reached by Reuters. Sarao, 36, is accused by U.S. authorities of using an automated program to “spoof” markets by generating large sell orders that pushed down prices.

Reporting by David Gaffen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.