FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Flash crash' trader's extradition hearing postponed in UK court
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
September 25, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

'Flash crash' trader's extradition hearing postponed in UK court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Navinder Sarao (C) arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court for an extadition hearing in London, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The extradition hearing of Navinder Sarao, who is wanted in the United States for alleged market manipulation that contributed to the 2010 Wall Street “flash crash”, was postponed by a British court on Friday.

The postponement was due to the U.S. authorities adding new allegations to their extradition request for Sarao, and to a senior lawyer on his defense team being unable to attend court after suffering an injury as he left his home.

Westminster Magistrates Court adjourned the case until Oct. 22 for further preliminary legal arguments, and the full extradition hearing was put back until Feb. 4 next year. Sarao was released on bail.

Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.