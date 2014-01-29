FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Flextronics quarterly profit jumps
January 29, 2014

Flextronics quarterly profit jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Flextronics plant that will be building the new Motorola smartphone "Moto X" is pictured in Fort Worth, Texas September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

(Reuters) - Contract electronics maker Flextronics International Ltd’s (FLEX.O) quarterly profit more than tripled, helped by higher demand from its game console and smartphone customers.

Net income rose to $145.2 million, or 23 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $47.3 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 26 cents per share.

Revenue rose 17 percent to $7.18 billion.

Singapore-based Flextronics produces the Xbox game console for Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and smartphones for Google Inc(GOOG.O).

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
