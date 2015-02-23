FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bristol-Myers to buy private cancer drugmaker for up to $1.25 billion
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 23, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Bristol-Myers to buy private cancer drugmaker for up to $1.25 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY.N) said it would buy privately held drugmaker Flexus Biosciences Inc for up to $1.25 billion to add an emerging class of cancer-fighting drugs to its pipeline.

The deal value includes $800 million in an upfront payment and up to $450 million of milestone payments, Bristol-Myers said in a statement on Monday.

Separately, Bristol-Myers also signed a deal with Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (RIGL.O) to develop a line of cancer therapies that can be used with Bristol-Myers’s immunotherapy cancer drugs Opdivo and Yervoy.

Bristol-Myers will pay Rigel $339 million, including milestones, bringing the drugmaker’s investment in cancer treatments on Monday to $1.59 billion.

Buying Flexus will give Bristol-Myers rights to an experimental cancer compound belonging to a class of drugs called IDO1-inhibitors, which work by disrupting mechanisms through which cancer cells hide from the body’s immune cells.

Bristol-Myers currently has eight cancer compounds in various stages of development, four of which are designed to make the body fight cancer on its own. None of them are IDO-inhibitors.

Flexus’s remaining assets, which are also cancer related, will be part of a newly formed company, Bristol-Myers said.

Bristol-Myers shares closed at $60.52 on Friday. They were untraded on Monday before the bell. Rigel’s shares shot up 43 percent to $3.65 in premarket trading.

Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.