#Entertainment News
May 11, 2017 / 2:24 PM / 3 months ago

Goldie Hawn, Amy Schumer hit the red carpet for 'Snatched'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actresses Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer attended the premiere of their new film "Snatched", a comedy centered on a mother and daughter whose holiday in South America goes awry, in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

"People love Goldie, but the two of us really wanted to make it together and we showed them what we could do and read scenes together and it was very clear and everybody was on board very quick," Schumer told reporters about her partnership with Hawn.

The film is the latest in a line of female-led comedies from producer Paul Feig, who directed the recent all-female "Ghostbusters" reboot, as well as "The Heat" and "Bridesmaids".

Reporting by Reuters Televsion, writing by Mark Hanrahan in London

