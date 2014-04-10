FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Koch, Goldman agree to buy ink maker Flint in $3 billion deal
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 10, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

Koch, Goldman agree to buy ink maker Flint in $3 billion deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Koch Industries KCHIN.UL and Goldman Sachs’s (GS.N) private equity arm are acquiring the world’s leading maker of printing-inks Flint from buyout group CVC CVC.UL, the four companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The deal values Flint at more than 2.2 billion euros ($3 billion) and will cut its debt, enabling it to acquire competitors in coming years, two people familiar with the transaction said.

“We want to grow Flint organically, but also with acquisitions and already have a list of potential takeover targets,” said Martin Hintze, Goldman Sachs’s co-head of Corporate Equity Investing in Europe.

The Luxembourg-based group makes just over half of its profit in the packaging industry, while inks for the printing industry account for the rest.

As demand for ink to print newspapers and magazines declines, the new owners want to shift Flint’s focus increasingly towards packaging.

Koch, which is one of the largest privately held companies in the United States, and Goldman Sachs have agreed to reduce Flint’s debt by 20 percent from the current roughly 1.8 billion euros and have secured better terms for the remaining debt, Hintze said.

The sale comes after several unsuccessful attempts by CVC to sell the company over the last couple of years.

In 2013 Flint, which has roughly 6,600 staff and has annual sales of 2.2 billion euros, saw earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rise by 5 percent to about 325 million euros. ($1 = 0.7234 Euros)

Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Editing by Erica Billingham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.