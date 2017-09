The logo of India's largest online marketplace Flipkart is seen on a building in Bengaluru, India, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Flipkart, India’s biggest online marketplace, said it would invest more than $500 million in fulfillment centers across the country and was in talks with state governments.

“Flipkart is investing in fortifying logistical abilities by leveraging capabilities such as automation and many innovative devices,” Chief Operating Officer Binny Bansal said in a statement.