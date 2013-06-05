FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Floods stop production of Porsches in Leipzig
June 5, 2013 / 5:10 PM / 4 years ago

Floods stop production of Porsches in Leipzig

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Floods in the Czech Republic are disrupting supply of Porsche Cayenne SUV bodies to the Volkswagen unit’s Leipzig plant, resulting in the loss of a production shift.

“We have a bottleneck in the supply of car bodies built in the Volkswagen plant in Bratislava, which are transported by train across the Czech Republic to our plant in Leipzig,” a spokeswoman for the company said on Wednesday.

Workers on the early shift, which runs between 0400-1200 GMT, will not be coming to work on Thursday.

This will impact the final assembly of the Panamera four-door coupe as well, even though there is no similar supply problem since bodies are produced in the northern German city of Hanover.

Depending on the transport conditions, management will then decide if further shifts need to be canceled.

The spokeswoman said several hundred workers would be affected by Thursday’s move, but added that Porsche’s flexible production system allows the carmaker to offset the lost output through additional shifts at a later date.

According to the company, the plant produces 450 vehicles per day in three shifts.

Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach and William Hardy

