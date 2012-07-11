FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Florence Welch suffers vocal injury, cancels shows
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
July 11, 2012 / 7:26 PM / 5 years ago

Florence Welch suffers vocal injury, cancels shows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Florence Welch, lead singer of the British band Florence + The Machine, has suffered a vocal injury and canceled two European festival performances, the singer said on Wednesday.

“Yes it’s true ... it finally happened, I’ve lost my voice,” Welch posted on her official Twitter feed. “I’ve sustained a vocal injury and been told I cannot sing for a week ... seriously I felt something snap, it was very frightening.”

Welch, 25, canceled a performance for Thursday at Spain’s Benicassim festival and one for Saturday at Portugal’s Optimus Alive! festival.

The “Dog Days Are Over” singer, whose distinctive voice and style have been the band’s hallmark during their rise to fame, said she was told to stop performing to avoid permanent damage. She gave no further details about her condition.

The singer later tweeted, “Thank you for your get well message‘s. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate your love and support..xxxx”

Florence + The Machine are midway through their summer festival tour, which they kicked off with the Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival in April in Indio, California. They are expected to perform at various festivals across North America and the United Kingdom through September.

Last year, singers Adele and John Mayer canceled performances because of vocal injuries.

Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.