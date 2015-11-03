FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Regulators point to fuel supply line problem in Florida plane fire
#U.S.
November 3, 2015 / 7:20 PM / 2 years ago

Regulators point to fuel supply line problem in Florida plane fire

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal regulators looking for the cause of a fire aboard a jet that was taxiing at a Florida airport last week said on Tuesday they had found that the plane’s main fuel supply line coupling assembly had disconnected.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement that it was continuing to examine the coupling assembly from the Dynamic International Airways’ Boeing 767-200ER, and that an initial check of a logbook did not indicate any maintenance having been performed in the area of the coupling before the scheduled flight.

Of the 101 passengers and crew aboard, 22 sustained injuries, one seriously, the NTSB said in an updated injury total.

The safety agency said the coupling assembly disconnected behind the left engine, where the fire broke out. It said it had found no evidence of any failure with the engine itself, adding that the fire did not penetrate the plane’s fuselage.

The Federal Aviation Administration had said previously that the 29-year-old aircraft was leaking fuel before its aborted departure at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Sandra Maler

