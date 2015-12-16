FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Suspicious item' on Paris-Miami flight not a threat: officials
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 16, 2015 / 4:02 AM / 2 years ago

'Suspicious item' on Paris-Miami flight not a threat: officials

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MIAMI (Reuters) - All passengers of an American Airlines jet were cleared and the plane released Tuesday evening after police determined that a suspicious item noticed during a flight from Paris did not pose a threat, a spokesman for Miami International Airport said.

The 217 passengers and 14 crew members traveling from Paris to Miami aboard the Boeing 777 had all been removed from the plane and were waiting on buses while investigators from the Miami-Dade police department checked the item.

After the item was determined not to be a threat, the passengers and crew were allowed to reboard the plane, which proceeded to the concourse for regular disembarking and to go through Customs, spokesman Greg Chin said.

He did not provide any details as to the nature of the item that prompted the concern. The flight arrived at 3:35 p.m. EST (2035 GMT) andthe aircraft was moved to a remote part of the airport while the investigation was being conducted. Police dogs were conducting one final sweep of the aircraft as the plane’s passengers were loaded onto a bus headed for customs, Chin said.

Reporting by Zachary Fagenson; writing and additional reporting by Sharon Bernstein; editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.