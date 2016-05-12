FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alligator bites off the arm of a Florida man fleeing police
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 12, 2016 / 6:25 PM / a year ago

Alligator bites off the arm of a Florida man fleeing police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAMPA, Fla. (Reuters) - A Florida man was hospitalized after an alligator chomped off his hand and forearm as he sought to elude authorities by running into a lake, police said on Thursday.

Jessie Kingsinger, 21, was missing three-quarters of his left arm when he crawled out of the lake in a wooded area behind an apartment complex, said Sergeant Gary Gross, a spokesman for the Lakeland Police Department.

He apparently had run into the water as authorities searched for him on Wednesday evening, after his mother asked for help getting him to a medical facility for psychiatric evaluation.

“We expect it had just happened, seconds before he crawled out, otherwise he would have bled out immediately,” Gross said in a telephone interview.

Kingsinger was hospitalized for treatment of his injuries, along with an unspecified psychiatric issue, he said. Florida wildlife officers were searching for the alligator on Thursday.

A contact for Kingsinger could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Letitia Stein; Editing by Marguerita Choy

