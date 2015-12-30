Five killed in wrong-way crash on Florida highway

(Reuters) - Five people died in a head-on crash near Miami early on Wednesday when a woman drove a pickup truck the wrong way on Interstate 95, a highway patrol spokesman said.

The woman was heading south in the northbound express lane shortly after midnight when she hit another car head on, Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Jose Sanchez said in an interview with the Miami CBS television affiliate.

The woman died at the scene, along with all four adult people in the car she hit, Sanchez told the station. He could not be reached by Reuters for further comment.

The northbound lanes of the highway were closed for about six hours as authorities investigated the crash and removed the bodies from the wreckage.