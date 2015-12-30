FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Five killed in wrong-way crash on Florida highway
#U.S.
December 30, 2015 / 4:43 PM / 2 years ago

Five killed in wrong-way crash on Florida highway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Five people died in a head-on crash near Miami early on Wednesday when a woman drove a pickup truck the wrong way on Interstate 95, a highway patrol spokesman said.

The woman was heading south in the northbound express lane shortly after midnight when she hit another car head on, Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Jose Sanchez said in an interview with the Miami CBS television affiliate.

The woman died at the scene, along with all four adult people in the car she hit, Sanchez told the station. He could not be reached by Reuters for further comment.

The northbound lanes of the highway were closed for about six hours as authorities investigated the crash and removed the bodies from the wreckage.

Reporting by Barbara Liston in Orlando, Fla.; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
