Three shot outside health department building in Florida: sheriff's office

(Reuters) - Three people were shot on Monday outside a health department building in Palm Beach County, Florida, the local sheriff's office said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter that it was investigating the shooting outside the C. L. Brumback Health Center in Belle Glade, a small city roughly 85 miles northwest of Miami.

The sheriff's office did not provide additional details. Officers could be seen wearing body armor and carrying rifles outside the Florida Department of Health building.

Three people were airlifted for medical treatment after the shooting, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue tweeted. The extent of their injuries was not disclosed.