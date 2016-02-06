Shooting at Tampa strip club leaves one dead, seven injured

(Reuters) - One person was killed and seven were injured when a gunman opened fire inside a crowded Florida strip club early on Saturday, police said.

The shooting occurred in the early hours at Club Rayne, an exotic dancing venue on the city of Tampa’s north side, Tampa Police spokesman Stephen Hegarty said.

At least one person drew a gun after an apparent verbal dispute at the club, Hegarty said.

“All of a sudden somebody started shooting,” Hegarty said, citing witness interviews.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the argument.

The gunman fled the scene. No arrests have been made but police are pursuing leads.