Shooting at Tampa strip club leaves one dead, seven injured
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 6, 2016 / 10:20 AM / 2 years ago

Shooting at Tampa strip club leaves one dead, seven injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - One person was killed and seven were injured when a gunman opened fire inside a crowded Florida strip club early on Saturday, police said.

The shooting occurred in the early hours at Club Rayne, an exotic dancing venue on the city of Tampa’s north side, Tampa Police spokesman Stephen Hegarty said.

At least one person drew a gun after an apparent verbal dispute at the club, Hegarty said.

“All of a sudden somebody started shooting,” Hegarty said, citing witness interviews.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the argument.

The gunman fled the scene. No arrests have been made but police are pursuing leads.

Reporting by Laila Kearney and Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

