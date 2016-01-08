Florida murderer Oscar Bolin executed for 1986 killing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Reuters) - Convicted killer Oscar Ray Bolin Jr. was executed on Thursday for the 1986 murder of a Florida woman, state corrections an official said, in the first U.S. execution of 2016.

Bolin, 53, was pronounced dead from lethal injection at 10:16 p.m. EST at the Florida State Prison in Starke, a spokesman for the Florida Department of Corrections said.

He had been convicted of killing three women and was executed for the murder of Teri Lynn Matthews, 26.