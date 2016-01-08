FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Florida murderer Oscar Bolin executed for 1986 killing
January 8, 2016 / 3:43 AM / 2 years ago

Florida murderer Oscar Bolin executed for 1986 killing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Reuters) - Convicted killer Oscar Ray Bolin Jr. was executed on Thursday for the 1986 murder of a Florida woman, state corrections an official said, in the first U.S. execution of 2016.

Bolin, 53, was pronounced dead from lethal injection at 10:16 p.m. EST at the Florida State Prison in Starke, a spokesman for the Florida Department of Corrections said.

He had been convicted of killing three women and was executed for the murder of Teri Lynn Matthews, 26.

Reporting by Bill Cotterell; Writing by Ian Simpson; Editing by Kim Coghill

