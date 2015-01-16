FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Florida man executed for 1993 murder of banker: official
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 16, 2015 / 1:55 AM / 3 years ago

Florida man executed for 1993 murder of banker: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Johnny Kormondy, 42, is seen in an undated picture from the Florida Department of Corrections. REUTERS/Florida Department of Corrections/Handout

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Reuters) - Florida executed Johnny Kormondy, 42, on Thursday for the 1993 fatal shooting of Pensacola banker Gary McAdams and the rape of his wife, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Kormondy had spent almost half of his life on death row for the killing, which took place when the couple came home from a high school reunion.

His execution was the 21st carried out under Governor Rick Scott, tying the mark set by former Governor Jeb Bush. Bush served eight years, while Scott is just starting his second four-year term in office.

Reporting by Bill Cotterell; Editing by David Adams and Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.