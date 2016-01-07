Man convicted of killing three Florida women due to be executed

(Reuters) - A former carnival worker convicted of killing three women in Florida 30 years ago is due to be executed on Thursday after multiple overturned convictions and retrials.

Oscar Ray Bolin Jr., who is scheduled to die by lethal injection at 6 p.m. EST at the Florida State Prison in Starke, would be the first inmate executed in the state this year.

His death warrant was signed by Governor Rick Scott in October in the murder of Teri Lynn Matthews, 26, who was abducted from a Land O‘Lakes post office in December 1986 before being raped, beaten and stabbed to death.

Bolin, 53, was also found guilty in the Tampa-area slayings earlier that year of Natalie Blanche Holley, 25, and Stephanie Collins, 17.

Despite being found guilty 10 times by juries in the three cases, Bolin maintained his innocence in a television interview on Wednesday.

“I never killed those women,” he told Tampa Bay’s Fox 13. “I don’t have no remorse for something I didn’t do.”

Bolin drew international attention in 1996 when he wed a member of his defense team on national television from death row. Rosalie Martinez divorced her husband, a prominent Tampa attorney, to marry the inmate, who she has worked to clear since.

His case also has been marked by multiple overturned convictions before guilty verdicts finally stuck in each of the woman’s deaths.

Bolin’s death sentence in the Matthews case was upheld in 2004 after three trials. He was sentenced to death three times for the Collins slaying, the last in 2007. And after four trials, Bolin began serving life in prison in 2012 for Holley’s murder.

Matthews’ mother, Kathleen Reeves, plans to witness the execution on Thursday. She attended Bolin’s many trials with the mothers of the other two victims.

“We just need to get rid of him and throw him in the trash,” Reeves told Reuters.