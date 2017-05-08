FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Two people shot outside famed Fountainbleau Hotel in Miami Beach
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 8, 2017 / 3:49 AM / 3 months ago

Two people shot outside famed Fountainbleau Hotel in Miami Beach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two people were shot and injured outside Miami Beach's famed Fountainbleau Hotel on Sunday, police said.

The victims, a man and a woman, were shot on a ramp and valet area which leads to the world-famous luxury hotel, and sought help inside the hotel, local media reported.

Police said both victims were transported to a trauma center for treatment for gunshot wounds.

The suspect was still being sought, and an investigation was ongoing. Pictures posted online showed the Fountainbleau lobby cordoned off by police tape and video showed helicopters hovering overhead.

The Fountainbleau, on Collins Avenue, features an iconic, curved design, opened in 1954 and has become one of south Florida's most recognizable structures. It was prominently featured in a host of Hollywood films, including "Goldfinger," "A Hole in the Head" and "Scarface."

Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Michael Perry

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.