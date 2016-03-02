FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man arrested in Florida over $5 million gold heist in 2015
March 2, 2016 / 6:40 PM / 2 years ago

Man arrested in Florida over $5 million gold heist in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAMPA, Fla. (Reuters) - A Florida man has been arrested over the 2015 robbery of $4.9 million in gold in a roadside heist, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Wednesday.

Adalberto Perez, 46, was taken into custody in Opa-locka, Florida, the FBI office in Miami said in a news release. Details were not immediately available, but authorities called it the first arrest in the case.

The FBI has been offering up to $25,000 for information about the theft involving a truck that was parked along a highway in North Carolina.

At least two armed men were involved in the robbery of the vehicle traveling from Miami to Massachusetts, the FBI has said.

Reporting by Letitia Stein; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
