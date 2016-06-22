Ryan says Democratic 'sit-in' demanding gun control vote is publicity stunt

U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) takes questions at a news conference in Washington, U.S. May 12, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday a sit-in by Democratic representatives aimed at pushing for a vote on gun control legislation was a publicity stunt and he would not bring the bill up for a vote.

"They know that we will not bring a bill that takes away a person's constitutionally guaranteed rights without ... due process," Ryan said in an interview with CNN. "We don't agree with that. The Senate already doesn't agree with that.... This is a publicity stunt."